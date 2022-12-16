Contests
Independence murder suspect being treated for dehydration at hospital

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man arrested on a murder charge in connection with his girlfriend’s homicide Thursday is being treated for dehydration at an area hospital, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Once the suspect is released, he will be booked into the Kenton County Jail and could face a judge as soon as Monday morning.

His name is not out yet while police continue to notify the victim’s next of kin.

Independence police say the man admitted to killing the woman inside a residence on Beechgrove Drive when officers responded there about 4 p.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check.

“When officers arrived they were greeted by a male who advised that he had committed a homicide within the residence,” Capt. Brian Ferayorni said.

Police believe the victim could have been killed before Thursday.

“We don’t have an exact time frame of the death, but it’s possibly more than just today,” Ferayorni said.

Police have not released her cause of death.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

