Lawsuit filed against NKY nursing home after woman left, died nearby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wrongful death lawsuit will be filed against an assistant living facility in Independence claiming its failure to provide for its residents led to the death of a woman.

Sherry Moore, 67, was reported missing after she walked away from Regency Manor on Aug. 4.

Her body was recovered on Aug. 10 around 300 yards behind the nursing home in a wooded area. Independence Fire Department search crews found her using a flyover drone acting on a tip from EquuSearch Midwest Search and Recovery Team.

Attorney N. Jeffrey Blankenship intends to file the lawsuit Friday on behalf of his client, Moore’s brother, Peter Jaquish.

“My client is adamant that he wants these people exposed for the poor job they do,” Blankenship said Thursday.

Blankenship says Moore suffered from Alzheimer’s, Dementia, heart disease and diabetes.

“She left the facility without their knowledge on the afternoon of August the 4th,” Blankenship said. “They found out after two hours after she left that she was gone.”

The lawsuit alleges the security cameras were not working the day Moore walked away and had been broken since February.

Blankenship argues the camera system could have helped to provide vital information in finding Moore.

Also, at the time Moore went missing, the facility had numerous fire code violations.

“They were cited for several safety violations in regard to the sprinkler system, and they were cited for other things, but nothing as severe as that,” Blankenship said. “This is a really shoddily run facility.”

Moore’s cause of death was ruled as Ketoacidosis, which might have been reversible had Moore been found sooner.

Blankenship says Regency Manor also broke the law when it “knowingly admitted retaining an individual whose needs exceed the facilities capability to care for the resident.”

Regency Manor’s owner responded to FOX19 without comment Thursday.

