Man indicted on charges for woman’s October murder

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the deadly stabbing of a woman in October.

Toby Madden is charged with two counts of murder and felonious assault for the death of 50-year-old Rachelle Brewsaugh, according to Butler County court documents.

Around 12 p.m. on Oct. 11, the Hamilton Police Department says officers responded to a call for a deceased person on Parrish Avenue, near Hensley Avenue.

Officers went inside the home where they found Brewsaugh inside on the floor, police explained at the time.

The Hamilton Police Department said they were investigating her death as a homicide.

Now, a little more than two months later, a grand jury indicted Madden on charges in connection with Brewsaugh’s slaying.

