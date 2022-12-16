Contests
New podcast looks into 1982 plane crash that killed FBI agents, accused embezzler

DECEMBER 16, 1982: A small plane carrying four FBI agents, an accused embezzler and a retired...
DECEMBER 16, 1982: A small plane carrying four FBI agents, an accused embezzler and a retired Chicago cop crashed into Sheppard's Book Store in downtown Montgomery in 1982. Still missing is $55,000 the embezzler allegedly stashed somewhere. The Enquirer/Dick Swaim scanned June 6, 2011(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A new podcast tells the story of a 1982 plane crash that killed six people, including four FBI agents, en route to Lunken Airport.

Released on the 40th anniversary of the crash, “Lost Heroes, Missing Money” looks at the events surrounding the crash in Montgomery.

Produced by the City of Montgomery, the podcast focuses on the firefighters who responded to the scene and the family members of two of the FBI agents who perished.

“Lost Heroes, Missing Money” also delves into the mystery of what happened to the stolen $55,000 that Carl Johnson was allegedly leading the agents to that day.

Listen: Lost Heroes, Missing Money

On Dec. 16, 1982, Johnson, an accused embezzler, was on board with FBI agents Terry Hereford, Charles Ellington, Robert Conners, Michael Lynch and retired Chicago officer Patrick Daly coming from the Windy City.

The twin-engine Cessna 411 exploded when it crashed into the Sheppard Bookstore at Main Street and Cooper Road, the City of Montgomery wrote in a Facebook post.

DECEMBER 16, 1982: A small plane carrying four FBI agents, an accused embezzler and a retired...
DECEMBER 16, 1982: A small plane carrying four FBI agents, an accused embezzler and a retired Chicago cop crashed into Sheppard's Book Store in downtown Montgomery in 1982. Still missing is $55,000 the embezzler allegedly stashed somewhere. The Enquirer/Dick Swaim scanned June 6, 2011(Cincinnati Enquirer)

The FBI said the crash investigation showed there were indications that the aircraft had “altitude read-out problems, was flying at a low altitude, and hit some wires before it went down.”

All six men on the plane died.

As for the alleged stash of stolen cash, the city said in a 2021 Facebook post that no one ever reported finding it.

DECEMBER 16, 1982: A small plane carrying four FBI agents, an accused embezzler and a retired...
DECEMBER 16, 1982: A small plane carrying four FBI agents, an accused embezzler and a retired Chicago cop crashed into Sheppard's Book Store in downtown Montgomery in 1982. Still missing is $55,000 the embezzler allegedly stashed somewhere. The Enquirer/Fred Straub scanned June 6, 2011(Cincinnati Enquirer)

