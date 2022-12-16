Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

1 student killed, 3 hurt in shooting near Chicago school

One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school,...
One student was fatally shot and three others wounded Friday near a Chicago high school, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — One student was killed and three other teenagers were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon near a high school on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

Chicago fire officials said the four 16-year-olds were shot near Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood. Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern said they were shot outside the school.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said all four teens were taken to Stroger Hospital. One boy was pronounced dead on arrival, another boy was in critical condition, and two other teens, a boy and a girl, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Ahern said.

Police and paramedics responded to the shooting shortly before 3 p.m.

A Chicago Public Schools spokeswoman did not immediately responded to an emailed request for comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
Police investigate a woman's death in Independence.
Police officers find woman dead in Independence apartment
Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO
Kadidra Roberts
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs

Latest News

Cincinnati Zoo Festival of Lights ranked best in the U.S.
Cincinnati Zoo Festival of Lights ranked best in the U.S.
President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
US buying 3M barrels of oil to start replenishing reserves
The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition!
Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights ranked best in the U.S.
Tri-State veteran surprised with early Christmas gift
Tri-State veteran surprised with early Christmas gift
Reports confirm Betty White’s former LA-area home has been demolished.
Betty White’s California home demolished nearly year after her death, reports say