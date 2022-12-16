‘One of the worst fires:’ 14 crews help put out Indiana fire

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A fire broke out at a southeastern Indiana grain processing plant Thursday where more than a dozen fire crews had to work through the night to put it out.

According to Dillsboro Fire Chief Lt. Kevin Turner, 14 fire departments were dispatched to Laughery Valley Co-Op around 4:35 p.m. after firefighters tried to put out flames and smoke in one of the buildings.

The flames burned for hours, the Dillsboro Fire Department said.

Additional water had to be transferred in from another community because there was not enough immediate water near the scene.

A large fire at a grain processing plant in southeast Indiana. (WXIX)

The fire was largely extinguished around 6:45 p.m., but crews remained on the scene overnight putting out hot spots.

Crews described it as one of the worst fires in recent memory.

Inside one of the buildings was a large propane tank and farm equipment.

Turner says fire crews were able to keep the fire away from the propane.

Officers from three different departments were dispatched to help with traffic on U.S. 50. The highway was shut down for several hours due to the blaze, but has since reopened.

While the fire department is unable to give a damage estimate at this time, the fire chief says the buildings were destroyed.

Employees who were inside the building when the fire ignited safely made it out.

The fire is still under investigation.

