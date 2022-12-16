Police officers find woman dead in Independence apartment

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Independence Thursday evening.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Beechgrove Drive around 4 p.m. for a welfare check.

They say a man answered the door, and police then found a woman’s body.

Police believe the woman was killed sometime before Thursday.

Officers on-scene did not disclose the manner of death.

They took the man into custody on a murder charge Thursday evening.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

BREAKING: A woman has been found dead in an Independence, KY apartment. Police say they were here to do a welfare check when they discovered her body. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/I3O6gbXFg1 — Chancelor Winn (@ChancelorWinn) December 15, 2022

