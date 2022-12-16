Police officers find woman dead in Independence apartment
She had seemingly been dead for more than a day, police say.
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Police are investigating a homicide in Independence Thursday evening.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on Beechgrove Drive around 4 p.m. for a welfare check.
They say a man answered the door, and police then found a woman’s body.
Police believe the woman was killed sometime before Thursday.
Officers on-scene did not disclose the manner of death.
They took the man into custody on a murder charge Thursday evening.
We will update this story as more information surfaces.
