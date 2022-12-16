Contests
‘Suspicious’ Cincinnati fire displaces 2 families, causes $102K damage

Fire officials say they believe this fire was purposely set by juveniles who left fled
A Spring Grove Village fire that displaced two families and caused $102,238 in damage Thursday...
A Spring Grove Village fire that displaced two families and caused $102,238 in damage Thursday night was purposely set by juveniles who fled the scene, a Cincinnati fire official tells FOX19 NOW(Cincy Fire & EMS Twitter account)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials say they believe juveniles purposedly set fire to a Spring Grove Village townhome overnight, displacing two families and causing $102,238.

Flames broke out on the first floor of the two-story townhome on Topridge Place at about 8 p.m.

The townhome that burned is a total loss. The fire is considered suspicious and fire investigators are working to determine exactly how it was set, District Fire Chief Mathew Rotert tells FOX19 NOW.

The blaze was so intense when firefighters arrived, they could not tell if the building had smoke detectors.

“They were probably burned off the ceiling by the time we got there. It was pretty intense,” Rotert said early Friday.

The townhome that burned was possibly vacant when flames broke out, but it was recently lived in, he added.

An aggressive interior attack brought the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes.

The other three townhomes have smoke damage.

No one was home in the other townhomes when the fire broke out.

One of them is vacant.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, Rotert said. He was not sure how many residents were impacted.

Forty-four firefighters in all responded.

