‘Suspicious’ Cincinnati fire displaces 2 families, causes $102K damage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire officials say they believe juveniles purposedly set fire to a Spring Grove Village townhome overnight, displacing two families and causing $102,238.

Flames broke out on the first floor of the two-story townhome on Topridge Place at about 8 p.m.

The townhome that burned is a total loss. The fire is considered suspicious and fire investigators are working to determine exactly how it was set, District Fire Chief Mathew Rotert tells FOX19 NOW.

The blaze was so intense when firefighters arrived, they could not tell if the building had smoke detectors.

“They were probably burned off the ceiling by the time we got there. It was pretty intense,” Rotert said early Friday.

Our FF’s are on the scene of a fire on Topridge Pl in Spring Grove Village. No injuries are reported. We have Winneste Ave closed nearby as well. pic.twitter.com/ns9SsjLBa2 — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 16, 2022

The townhome that burned was possibly vacant when flames broke out, but it was recently lived in, he added.

An aggressive interior attack brought the fire under control in approximately 15 minutes.

The other three townhomes have smoke damage.

No one was home in the other townhomes when the fire broke out.

One of them is vacant.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced families, Rotert said. He was not sure how many residents were impacted.

Forty-four firefighters in all responded.

