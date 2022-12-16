Tee Higgins talks to CPS students about mentorship, challenges in life

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ Tee Higgins took a timeout from playing football this week to visit hundreds of Cincinnati Public School district students.

Higgins spoke to nearly 250 Withrow University High School students about the importance of graduating and creating positive personal and academic relationships through mentorship.

Higgins, a Clemson graduate, told the students always to challenge themselves in life as a way of preparing themselves for what life throws their way. He shared the best part of his day was inspiring the kids “to do the right things and go on the right path.”

He spoke about the experience on the SB Nation Bengals Podcast, the Orange and Black.

“For me, when I was in high school, I struggled with my grades and with school in general, and I was able to find that mentor to come in and help me and guide me and lead the way for me to succeed in life,” Higgins said. “And the reason I’m here is to inspire these kids to do the same, to go out there and find a mentor, and to challenge themselves in anything and everything they do so they can go out there and win.”

Higgins also recalled last year’s Bengals run to the Super Bowl, saying the players were extremely locked in all playoffs but ultimately fell short of their goal.

“But we brought a lot of joy to this city, and that’s all we want to do is bring joy to this city and make everybody proud,” he said.

The event was part of the School of Swagger initiative led by Old Spice in partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers and Sisters of America.

The students were honored for their academic performance and good citizenship.

Higgins was joined at Withrow by local representatives of Big Brothers and Sisters of America as well as Procter & Gamble.

