Tesla bringing collision, service center to Forest Park

Tesla is turning a former gym facility in Forest Park into a collision and service center for its electric vehicles.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A former gym facility is being converted into a Tesla collision and service center in Forest Park.

The electric vehicle service center is going in the former Fitworks Gym on W. Kemper Road, Forest Park City Manager Don Jones confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

An exact date for when the Tesla collision and service center will open was not specified by Jones, but he said it will be soon.

“We believe this will spur additional investment in our business core, and we look forward to its opening shortly,” he explained.

The Forest Park location will differ from the two current Tesla-approved collision centers in the Tri-State.

Tesla collision centers are owned and operated by Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, according to the Tesla website.

