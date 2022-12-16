Contests
Victim, suspect identified in Independence murder

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend and the victim were identified by Independence police Friday afternoon.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders, 55-year-old Tommy Powell, is accused of shooting Emily Harris, 32, in the head.

Tommy Powell, 55, was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.
Tommy Powell, 55, was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend.(Kenton County Detention Center)

Independence police say they responded to a wellness check at a home near the intersection of Bristow Road and Beechgrove Drive on Thursday at the request of Harris’ employer.

“When officers arrived they were greeted by a male who advised that he had committed a homicide within the residence,” Capt. Brian Ferayorni said.

Officers found Harris in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head, Sanders said.

Police believe the victim could have been killed before Thursday.

“We don’t have an exact time frame of the death, but it’s possibly more than just today,” Ferayorni said.

Powell was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of murder, which could carry a 20-50 year prison sentence, Sanders said.

After the suspect’s arrest, Powell was transported to the hospital where he was treated for dehydration, Sanders explained. He was released from the hospital later and booked at the Kenton County Detention Center.

The investigation continues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

