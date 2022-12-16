VIDEO: Huge fire tears through Dillsboro plant

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - Fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out Thursday in an agricultural facility in southeastern Indiana.

U.S. 50 was shut down for several hours due to the blaze at Laughery Valley Co-Op grain processing plant off US-50 east of Dillsboro. The road has since reopened.

Smoke still visible here at a processing plant near Dillsboro where a massive fire broke out more than 12 hours ago. Live reports from the scene this morning on ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/T9RA5yBYGk — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) December 16, 2022

As the wind shifts, you can really begin to see just how thick the smoke is outside of the processing plant here in Dillsboro on US-50. Several hot spots also popping up near edge of property ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/xdVtOU2WTO — Jordan Vilines (@JordanVilinesTV) December 16, 2022

The building contains farm equipment and a propane tank.

Flames broke out at about 4:30 p.m. and burned for more than an hour.

Additional water had to be transferred in from another community because there wasn’t enough immediate water near the scene.

The fire was largely extinguished around 6:45 p.m., but crews remained on the scene overnight putting out hot spots.

Employees who were inside the building when the fire ignited safely made it out.

No injuries were reported.

Crews described it as one of the worst fires in recent memory.

A large fire at a grain processing plant in southeast Indiana. (WXIX)

#HappeningNow the Dillsboro Fire Department respond to reports of a structure fire at the Laughery

Valley Co-Op around 4:30. The fire is out; now, responders are investigating what started the fire. Crews say this is one of the worse fires in recent memory. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/EF98ktFDTa — Kendall Hyde (@KendallHydeTV) December 15, 2022

