Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

VIDEO: Huge fire tears through Dillsboro plant

U.S. 50 is back open
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Jordan Vilines
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - Fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out Thursday in an agricultural facility in southeastern Indiana.

U.S. 50 was shut down for several hours due to the blaze at Laughery Valley Co-Op grain processing plant off US-50 east of Dillsboro. The road has since reopened.

The building contains farm equipment and a propane tank.

Flames broke out at about 4:30 p.m. and burned for more than an hour.

Additional water had to be transferred in from another community because there wasn’t enough immediate water near the scene.

The fire was largely extinguished around 6:45 p.m., but crews remained on the scene overnight putting out hot spots.

Employees who were inside the building when the fire ignited safely made it out.

No injuries were reported.

Crews described it as one of the worst fires in recent memory.

A large fire at a grain processing plant in southeast Indiana.
A large fire at a grain processing plant in southeast Indiana.(WXIX)

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO
Police investigate a woman's death in Independence.
Police officers find woman dead in Independence apartment
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs
Ludlow shooting ruled self-defense after man breaks into multiple cars
Ludlow homeowner shot alleged thief who charged him in self-defense, prosecutor says

Latest News

Wind chill factors are in the 20s for your morning commute with chances for snow flurries...
Frigid start Friday, snow flurries possible
First Alert Video Forecast Update For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs
A Spring Grove Village fire that displaced two families and caused $102,238 in damage Thursday...
‘Suspicious’ Cincinnati fire displaces 2 families, causes $102K damage