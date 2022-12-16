VIDEO: Huge fire tears through Dillsboro plant
U.S. 50 is back open
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - Fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out Thursday in an agricultural facility in southeastern Indiana.
U.S. 50 was shut down for several hours due to the blaze at Laughery Valley Co-Op grain processing plant off US-50 east of Dillsboro. The road has since reopened.
The building contains farm equipment and a propane tank.
Flames broke out at about 4:30 p.m. and burned for more than an hour.
Additional water had to be transferred in from another community because there wasn’t enough immediate water near the scene.
The fire was largely extinguished around 6:45 p.m., but crews remained on the scene overnight putting out hot spots.
Employees who were inside the building when the fire ignited safely made it out.
No injuries were reported.
Crews described it as one of the worst fires in recent memory.
