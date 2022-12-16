Contests
Watson makes home debut as Browns host first-place Ravens

The Ravens will again be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury.
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason...
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Deshaun Watson returned to the Browns' training facility Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, the quarterback's next step in his potential return from an NFL suspension. Watson, banned for 11 games for alleged sexual misconduct after being accused by women in Texas of lewd actions during massage therapy sessions, has been away from the Browns since Aug. 30.(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson finally makes his home debut against the AFC North-leading Ravens, who are having major QB issues.

Watson will be playing his third game since returning from an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct.

He played better last week in a loss at Cincinnati, but has only led Cleveland’s offense to one touchdown in eight quarters.

The Ravens will again be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is dealing with a knee injury.

His backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered a concussion last week but is expected to play.

The Ravens beat the Browns 23-20 in their Oct. 23 matchup.

