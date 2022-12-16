World Cup brings more interest, business to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Even though the United States Men’s National Team is no longer in the World Cup, viewership in Cincinnati has sustained throughout the tournament.

At The Pitch Cincy, they have seen huge success from people watching those games and they hope that continues for years to come.

“Cincinnati is definitely a soccer city and no one can take that away from us,” says The Pitch Cincy Marketing Director Andrew Maloney. “That’s solidified with the ratings of the World Cup and the crowds that we’ve seen here at the Pitch.”

“When you have people that played it [soccer] and know it and it’s on in your living room and the people teaching you played, it’s never been better,” says former Xavier Soccer Coach Andy Fleming.

Maloney and former Xavier soccer coach Andy Fleming both say more and more people are loving the sport here in the Queen City.

They credit two things for the rise of soccer in Cincinnati.

“I think FC Cincinnati coming in, as well as, having Rose Lavelle,” answers Malone., “A local girl here on the US Women’s National Team. Cincinnati is big on the connection.”

“Working with high school kids that have pro soccer as their desired ambition, to go play and make a living is there,” says Fleming, “Plenty of people make a living off of the game and you see what some of the players on the US team, they make millions of dollars worldwide.”

Fleming now coaches kids’ soccer and also recruits high school athletes for colleges.

He says it will be exciting to watch Argentina and France take the pitch Sunday in the FIFA World Cup finale.

“It’s called the heavy jersey in Argentina,” explains Fleming, “It means there’s a big obligation, a big responsibility. But that is also momentous and I think it could propel them to the finish line.”

The Pitch will open at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for the final two matches of the 2022 World Cup.

