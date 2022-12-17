‘Act of cruelty’: Conneaut cat to lose arm after being shot in chest

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - “It never shocks me less when we see this. I still cannot fathom an act of cruelty like this. I cannot imagine seeing this handsome, friendly man and thinking that instead of do nothing, or be kind, I should harm him in such a heinous way.”

That’s what Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue of Conneaut has to say about Maverick, the stray cat who was rescued after being shot.

While Maverick held on to his life after the bullet went through his chest and out his shoulder, he will lose his arm due to the bone being “completely shattered and irreparable,” MAFCR stated.

MAFCR said a Good Samaritan found the cat in distress and had X-rays done to find what was wrong.

That’s when rescuers found the devastating injury that will take a “tricky surgery” to remove the arm due to the severity and placement of the break, according to MAFCR.

“This poor man had to be in some serious pain. He also tested positive for FIV. We won’t let that stop us either,” MAFCR stated.

However, MAFCR said they are desperate for donations to give Maverick the surgery he needs while continuing to help other cats in need of care.

“We need you right now. Maverick needs you. He needs this surgery and he needs it ASAP. I am not exaggerating when I say that things are getting scary in the accounts again. We have just had so so so many surgeries lately and coming up, we have two cats that need multi-thousand dollar specialist surgeries (Oran and Skidz).

If you can see it in yourself to donate even $1 to Maverick in the name of fighting back against animal cruelty, we sure could use it. Thank you all so much from the bottom of our hearts.

Thank you to Pleasants Animal Hospital and Dr. B for being there lately for quite a few immediate needs. We are burning our candle at both ends and we know it but the need is here. The need is evident and the call just MUST be answered. We will not allow suffering because of a lack of funds. So come on and let’s show ‘em what we can do guys!!!!”

[ CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE MADDOX AND FRIENDS CAT RESCUE WEBSITE TO SEE HOW YOU CAN DONATE ]

MAFCR told the community, “If you know anyone that’s being cruel to animals, we are here. We will listen. We can point you in the right direction to get that animal to a safe place and report the abuse to the correct people.”

Maddox and Friends Cat Rescue shared these photos of Maverick and his X-rays:

WARNING: THESE IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.