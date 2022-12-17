Animal House Cincinnati condemns copycat account asking for money

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Animal House Cincinnati warned their Facebook followers on Friday about a fake page that was created with the organization’s name.

The fake account, listed as Animal House Cincinnati 45231, asked potential buyers to send money prior to an adoption.

The real Animal House assured its customers that all purchases are completed at the storefront.

“We are currently in the process of contacting authorities regarding this matter,” the organization said. “We would never ask anyone to send money in advance of purchase.”

Animal House says that the page also used their cover photo, logo and photos from their account.

“The fake page only has 7 likes and 25 followers and the Animal House logo has a black background,” Animal House said.

Animal House told their followers to report the page.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.