Cold with a Few Flurries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few flurries may fall this evening and the breezy conditions will continue to push the wind chill into the 20s.

Wind chills will stay cold overnight and stay cold through the weekend. Saturday morning values will be in the teens afternoon values will be in the middle 20s or colder.

Monday through Wednesday will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s.

Look for a BIG blast of arctic air arriving late next week and lasting through the Christmas weekend. Daytime highs will only be in the teens and low 20s and lows in the single digits. Gusty winds will also accompany the cold days, so wind chills will also be something to monitor in the tri-state.

Along with the cold there will be a chance for enough moisture to bring the tri-state some snow showers next Thursday morning through Friday - a couple of days before Christmas. This may impact holiday travel, so it bears watching. Any snow that does fall will not melt and may be on the ground through Christmas weekend.

For now, stay tuned as we get closer.

