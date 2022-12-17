Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Cold with a Few Flurries

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few flurries may fall this evening and the breezy conditions will continue to push the wind chill into the 20s.

Wind chills will stay cold overnight and stay cold through the weekend. Saturday morning values will be in the teens afternoon values will be in the middle 20s or colder.

Monday through Wednesday will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s.

Look for a BIG blast of arctic air arriving late next week and lasting through the Christmas weekend. Daytime highs will only be in the teens and low 20s and lows in the single digits. Gusty winds will also accompany the cold days, so wind chills will also be something to monitor in the tri-state.

Along with the cold there will be a chance for enough moisture to bring the tri-state some snow showers next Thursday morning through Friday - a couple of days before Christmas. This may impact holiday travel, so it bears watching. Any snow that does fall will not melt and may be on the ground through Christmas weekend.

For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather app as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Cold with a Few Flurries
Cold with a Few Flurries

Most Read

This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Kadidra Roberts
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
The suspect arrested on a murder charge after police found a woman dead Thursday is undergoing...
Police: Man murdered girlfriend, lived with her body in NKY apartment
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs

Latest News

Cold with a Few Flurries
Cold with a Few Flurries
Weekend Forecast
Friday-Saturday Overnight Forecast
Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
One of the Christmas trees for sale in Iron Mountain
Flurries Overnight, Cold for the Weekend