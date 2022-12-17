Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Cold with some clearing for Sunday

A few snow flurries are possible early Sunday
Tracking a cold end to the weekend before VERY cold conditions arrive before the holiday weekend.
Tracking a cold end to the weekend before VERY cold conditions arrive before the holiday weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies with snow flurries and even light snow showers will linger into Saturday night and early Sunday morning, though activity will diminish shortly after sunrise. A light dusting can’t be ruled out, mainly on elevated surfaces or grassy areas. Overnight lows will fall in the teens and low 20s.

Sunday may have a few snow flurries early but end before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy early becoming partly cloudy later in the day with clear skies just after sunset. The thermometer will only make it to the low 30s in the afternoon - making for a cold end to the weekend!

The first half of the week is quiet with a few peaks of sunshine through a variably cloudy stretch from Monday through Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid 30s to low 40s with lows in the 20s. These will be the best days to travel, get last minute gifts or those ingredients for the holiday dinner because disruptive weather conditions are in the forecast for the days leading up to Christmas.

We are keeping a close eye on a system that will bring impacts to the tri-state, and could become a few First Alert Weather Days (Thursday, Friday & Christmas Eve).

As of Saturday evening, this is what we know:

  • Moisture is moving in Wednesday night into Thursday, likely a rain/snow mix and will become all snow at some point Thursday into Thursday night. Scattered snow showers are in the forecast through Friday, the day before Christmas Eve. Still too far out to discuss any amounts of snow at this time.
  • This system will bring strong winds that may bring challenging travel conditions; with wind advisory-criteria wind gusts in the forecast (over 40 mph gusts).
  • Most apparent impact from this system; very cold air will sweep into the tri-state and bring single digit lows - but with the aforementioned winds factored it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

This arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the tri-state, so now is a good time to double check your furnace or other heating systems. The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas. For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Kadidra Roberts
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
The suspect arrested on a murder charge after police found a woman dead Thursday is undergoing...
Police: Man murdered girlfriend, lived with her body in NKY apartment
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs

Latest News

logo
Cold with a Few Flurries
Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know
Cold with a Few Flurries
Cold with a Few Flurries
Weekend Forecast
Friday-Saturday Overnight Forecast