Dog shot multiple times gets adopted through SPCA

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A dog, who was shot multiple times, was adopted on Thursday, according to SPCA Cincinnati.

Hope is a three-year-old female shepherd mix who also lost an eye.

The story of #Hope is gut wrenching. Yet, our ❤️’s are full. She had been shot many times, lost an eye. Hope is an inspiration, reminding us to be brave in the midst of tough battles. Congrats on your adoption beautiful girl! TY @TQLogistics making this moment possible.💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/5tooRhJ3Qy — SPCA Cincinnati (@SPCACincinnati) December 16, 2022

A local couple adopted the dog through SPCA Cincinnati’s pet adoption partnership with TQL Logistics.

TQL partnered with SPCA Cincinnati to create one free dog adoption every day for all of 2022.

SCPA will then pick a winner every morning and provide an appointment.

Those who would like to enter can do so online.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.