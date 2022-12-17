Contests
Man burned in West Chester house fire, firefighter says

One man was taken to the hospital after he was severely burned in a West Chester fire.
One man was taken to the hospital after he was severely burned in a West Chester fire.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -One person is severely burned after a fire occurred at a West Chester home late Friday night, according to Randell W. Hanifen with West Chester Fire Department.

Hanifen says firefighters got the call for a person trapped inside a house on Cincinnati Dayton Road and Locust Street around 11 p.m.

Once firefighters arrived, they discovered that the person was trapped near the front door.

Hanifan says that the person was taken to West Chester Hospital and transported to UC.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The Battalion Chief had a minor burn to his hand but was not treated at the scene or taken to the hospital, Hanifan said.

Hanifan says it was difficult to extinguish the fire because the house was packed with storage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

