Parents of missing man ask for help from hunters in Brown, Clermont counties

HAMERSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a Brown County man missing for nearly a year is asking residents or hunters in the area to be on alert in the hope that his body will be found.

Roger “Shane” Bruce, 52, was last seen leaving his home on Skiffsville Road in Brown County on Jan. 21. He is now supposed dead, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Melanie and Roger Bruce say Shane, their son, was a kind and loving person who put others before himself.

“I just don’t understand why there’s people that do this kind of stuff to another human being,” Melanie said.

The Bruces say Shane had recently moved back home in order to care for them. They say it’s one of many loving gestures he regularly extended to those in need.

“He would do anything for you,” Roger said. “I mean, he’d do it for everybody.”

“Anybody that needed a hand, he’d give them a ride,” added Melanie. “He just liked people, and if he could help you, he would.”

A long-time suspect has pleaded guilty to obstruction and falsification charges related to Shane’s disappearance.

But despite exhaustive search efforts, Shane’s body remains missing.

“Not knowing is just... It’s just tearing us up,” Melanie said.

Now the Bruces are asking hunters in Brown and Clermont counties to be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary, including missing pieces of clothing, a body, a grave or a disturbance in the ground.

Melanie says the’yre praying Shane’s body will be found and that they can bring him to his final resting place.

“We just want to bring him home and put him where we know he’s at,” she said.

Anyone with information related to the disappearance of Shane Bruce is asked to call the Brown County Sheriff’s Office (937) 378-4435 or the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 732-7510.

A reward is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.