Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dearborn County early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers say they got a call about a crash on I-74 Westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line around 2:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was on its top, ISP said.

Troopers say the victim was not taken to the hospital.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

