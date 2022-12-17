Contests
Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say

Indiana State Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Dearborn County early Saturday...
Indiana State Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Dearborn County early Saturday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A person died after a single-vehicle crash in Dearborn County early Saturday, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers say they got a call about a crash on I-74 Westbound near the Ohio-Indiana line around 2:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they discovered that the vehicle was on its top, ISP said.

Troopers say the victim was not taken to the hospital.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

