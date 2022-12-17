Contests
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms

Cincinnati police recovered multiple items in an on-going drug-trafficking investigation.
Cincinnati police recovered multiple items in an on-going drug-trafficking investigation.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Narcotics Unit arrested one person after recovering enough fentanyl that could kill nearly 2 million people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Abdul Dotson, 29, was arrested Wednesday after an ongoing investigation into his involvement with drug trafficking, police said.

The investigation also resulted in search warrants issued in Westwood and the Clifton area, where police recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl, seven firearms, and about $16,000 in cash, police said.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams, which is small enough to fit the tip of a pencil, can be deadly.

In 2020, 81% of deaths in Ohio were connected to fentanyl overdoses, police said.

Hamilton County health officials issued a public health alert in October after 16 people died within a six-day span because of suspected fentanyl overdoses.

