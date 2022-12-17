Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say

The two people killed in a crash in Arizona have been identified as Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son and grandson. (Source: KPHO)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a sheriff’s son and granddaughter died in a crash on Friday afternoon.

KPHO reports officers were called to reports of a collision in the Gilbert area involving a pickup truck and a Toyota Corolla at about 3:45 p.m.

According to police, the Toyota appeared to turn in front of the pickup truck while it attempting to make a left turn. The truck then struck the vehicle.

A 22-year-old man and an infant were passengers inside the Toyota. Police said they died at the scene, while the female driver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities later identified the 22-year-old as Cooper Lamb, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son, with the infant being the sheriff’s 1-year-old granddaughter. The Toyota driver was also Cooper Lamb’s fiance.

Last night, Sheriff Lamb lost his son, Cooper Lamb, along with his one-year-old granddaughter in a crash in Gilbert....

Posted by Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 17, 2022

The driver of the pickup truck wasn’t injured in the crash, according to police. Officers said it appeared he was going the speed limit at the time of the collision but was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police did not immediately identify the pickup truck driver but said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Kadidra Roberts
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
The suspect arrested on a murder charge after police found a woman dead Thursday is undergoing...
Police: Man murdered girlfriend, lived with her body in NKY apartment
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs

Latest News

Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
The fake account was asking customers to send money to them in advance.
Animal House Cincinnati condemns copycat account asking for money
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems
More than 2 feet of snow was recorded in parts of Vermont and western New York and many...
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power