Study: Heavy metals found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey’s and Trader Joe’s

Heavy metals have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's. (Source: KYW, CONSUMER REPORTS, CNN)
By Stephanie Stahl
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - Some dark chocolates have been found to contain potentially dangerous amounts of heavy metals.

Dark chocolate, loaded with antioxidants, is often called healthier chocolate.

But a new study from Consumer Reports said some kinds of dark chocolate contain potentially dangerous amounts of heavy metals.

“All of the samples that we tested had detectable levels of either cadmium or lead,” said James Rogers of Consumer Reports.

Rogers said 23 of the 28 samples tested exceeded the safety levels used in the study.

The study shared that cadmium found in soil, can infiltrate coco plants and lead contamination could happen in processing chocolate

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long-term exposure to heavy metals can cause a variety of health issues, including brain damage and kidney and heart disease.

“It can affect different types of mental issues with children and fetuses of pregnant women,” Rogers said.

According to the study, researchers tested different brands, including organic varieties.

Higher concentrations of cacao used to make dark chocolate were linked to higher metal levels, according to the report.

“Just eating one ounce daily would expose you to enough heavy metals to be concerning,” Rogers said.

The National Confectioners Association released the following statement:

“Standards cited in the Consumer Reports study are not food safety standards. The products cited in this study are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the presence of cadmium and lead in chocolate is well documented and is not dangerous for most people if consumed occasionally.

The NCA released research in August showing ways that lead and cadmium in chocolate could be reduced, including having cocoa farmers plant new tree stock.

Copyright 2022 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

