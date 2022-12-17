Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

‘Survivor’ winner Mike Gabler to donate $1 million prize to veterans in need: reports

'Survivor' winner Mike Gabler reportedly told host and executive producer Jeff Probst that he...
'Survivor' winner Mike Gabler reportedly told host and executive producer Jeff Probst that he plans to donate his winnings to veterans in need.(7Michael via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The latest “Survivor” winner Mike Gabler said he plans to donate his prize money to those who need it more.

According to People, Gabler, 52, became the second oldest winner of the long-running reality competition show this week and revealed he’d be donating his entire $1 million prize to veterans in need.

The heart valve specialist reportedly had been telling viewers of the CBS competition series his plan before being named Sole Survivor.

“There are people who need that money more,” Gabler told host Jeff Probst during the Survivor aftershow, filmed moments after his win. “And I’m going to donate the entire prize — the entire million-dollar prize, in my father’s name, Robert Gabler, who was a Green Beret — to veterans in need who are recovering from psychiatric problems, PTSD, and curb the suicide epidemic.”

The Dallas Morning News shared a clip from CBS of Gabler’s thoughts and interview with Probst after his victory.

Gabler also shared what an impact the show had on him and the rest of the contestants.

After a 7-1-0 vote from jurors knocked out his final competitors, Gabler officially won. It was reportedly the first time his name had been written down all season.

This season of “Survivor” again took place in the Fiji Islands.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Kadidra Roberts
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
The suspect arrested on a murder charge after police found a woman dead Thursday is undergoing...
Police: Man murdered girlfriend, lived with her body in NKY apartment
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs

Latest News

FILE - Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, creator of the atom bomb, is shown at his study in Princeton...
Oppenheimer wrongly stripped of security clearance, US says
Mom, daughter go viral after daughter steals show with smile
Mom, daughter go viral after daughter steals show with smile
"Heavy metals" have been reportedly found in some dark chocolate including Hershey's and Trader...
'Heavy metals' reportedly found in some dark chocolates
Hope was adopted on Thursday.
Dog shot multiple times gets adopted through SPCA