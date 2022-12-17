Vigil held for 19-year-old Winton Woods grad shot to death in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday to remember the life of 19-year-old Logan Lawson, who died during an armed robbery that turned into a fatal shooting on Tuesday.

Lawson was one of three people who were shot around 5 p.m. on Joyce Lane near the Roselawn Village Apartments, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

He died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A suspect in the armed robbery, 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones, died in the car that fled the scene.

Lawson was remembered as a loving son and brother as well as a football star at Winton Woods High School, from which he graduated last year. Friends said he was a light who motivated others to their best.

“My boy worked on everything,” said best friend Cameron Good. “When I didn’t have a house, I lived at his house.”

Good says Lawson’s death was senseless and shouldn’t have happened.

“I cried,” he said. “Of course I cried. That’s my dog.”

Investigators say the other robbery suspect, 18-year-old Jaylan Dubose, was also shot. He remains at UC Medical Center.

Dubose will be booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on murder charges upon his release.

No word yet on Lawson’s funeral arrangements. A benefit will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Central Turners of Cincinnati.

Call Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information on Tuesday’s shooting in Roselawn.

