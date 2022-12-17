Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know

Current Forecast for the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Is there anything better than waking up on Christmas morning to a fresh snowfall blanketing the ground and clinging to the tree branches?

Verily, no. But it doesn’t happen often in Greater Cincinnati. As for 2022, the outlook remains a little unclear.

It’ll be cold enough—bitterly so. The National Weather Service is forecasting a blast of Arctic air in the Ohio Valley and much of the eastern United States, with single-digit temperatures from Dec. 22-27.

What about snow? A “potentially impactful winter storm may occur for pars of the eastern Great Lakes, Central Appalachians, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast leading up to and including Christmas Eve,” the NWS reports.

It's going to get very cold next week. We are less confident in how much snow might fall. Stay tuned for details, but now is an excellent time to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures. pic.twitter.com/1HZsHYtV71 — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) December 16, 2022

Quite a change from last year, when Cincinnati recorded its warmest Christmas ever with a high temperature of 69 degrees (and, needless to say, no snow.)

When was Cincinnati’s coldest Christmas, you ask? That would be 1983, when average temps hovered around -4 degrees and sunk at one point to -12.

On average, though, Cincinnati Christmases are highly bearable, verging on tepid:

High Temperature: 39 degrees

Low Temperature: 25 degrees

Precipitation: 0.10″

Snowfall: 0.2″

Snow Depth: 1″

Check out this unreasonably cool NWS Christmas Climatology graphic for Cincinnati’s recent history visualized.

How likely is a white Christmas in Cincinnati?

On just 37 of the last 163 Christmases in Cincinnati has it snowed any amount, good for 22.6 percent.

Just seven times going back to 1868 has it snowed 2″ on Christmas Day; just three times has it snowed 3″.

It snowed a whopping 7″ on Christmas Day 1890.

The last time it snowed more than 1″ on Christmas Day was 2010, when it snowed 1.1″.

But what about snowfall prior to Christmas Day? That counts if it’s still there Christmas morning, right?

Sure does! And the odds get better accordingly. Cincinnati has a 35.8 percent chance of any snow on the ground on Christmas using data from 1916.

Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020. (Brian Planalp/WXIX)

