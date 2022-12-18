2 people hospitalized after shooting in Westwood, police say
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting happened in Westwood Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers say they were called around 10:50 a.m. to Cora Avenue for the report of a shooting.
Once they arrived, they found two females suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers say both were taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not stated if they have a suspect.
Officers are investigating the cause of the shooting.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.