Another Cold Afternoon with a few Flurries Possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday may have a few snow flurries early but end before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy later in the day, with clear skies just after sunset. The thermometer will only make it to the low 30s in the afternoon - making for a cold end to the weekend!

The first half of the week is quiet, with a few peaks of sunshine through a variably cloudy stretch from Monday through Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid-30s to the low-40s, with lows in the 20s. These will be the best days to travel and get last-minute gifts or those ingredients for the holiday dinner because disruptive weather conditions are in the forecast for the days leading up to Christmas.

We are keeping a close eye on a system that will bring impacts to the tri-state and could become a few First Alert Weather Days (Thursday, Friday & Christmas Eve).

As of Saturday evening, this is what we know:

Moisture is moving in Wednesday night into Thursday, likely a rain/snow mix, and will become all snow at some point Thursday into Thursday night. Scattered snow showers are in the forecast through Friday, the day before Christmas Eve. Still too far out to discuss any amounts of snow at this time.

This system will bring strong winds that may bring challenging travel conditions, with wind advisory-criteria wind gusts in the forecast (over 40 mph gusts).

The most apparent impact from this system is; very cold air will sweep into the tri-state and bring single-digit lows - but with the aforementioned winds factored in, it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

This arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the tri-state, so now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems. The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas. For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team as we get closer.

