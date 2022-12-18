Citygate Church gives 550 bikes, 600 toys to Tri-State children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Citygate Church is spreading holiday cheer this season by giving toys and bikes to families in need for their annual Toy and Bike Giveaway Sunday.

The church hosted the event at both Lebanon and Forest Park locations.

Citygate says they understand that the past couple of years have been hard financially for some families, so their goal was to provide 600 children with a brand new bike and 1,000 children with toys.

The church gave 550 bikes and 600 toys to children in need, according to Next Steps Director at Citygate Church Taisia Moorman.

Moorman says the Pastors Eric and Kim Petree set the goal to give away 500 bikes this season.

“Our registration closed last week, and at that close, we exceeded that expectation, and now we’re able to reach families who may not have had the opportunity to bless their kids like this. So we get to be the extension of the church and help make miracles happen with families this year. So we’re very excited,” Moorman said.

Moorman adds that the pastors were very dedicated to their vision of providing that many bikes and toys to families in need.

“One of the things we say here at Citygate is that we are loyal to the future. In order to do that, you have to invest in the future. You have to invest in the children that are coming up through our church, and so this opportunity helps us be able to serve and put our hands to work, allow our purpose to come into play because we’re here to serve other people,” Moorman said.

“So to be able to serve this many people in the Tri-State area is beyond my greatest desire and imagination. I’m just grateful to serve under pastors for the church and the community that wants us to serve others in this particular season, not even just now but even throughout the year when we do different things like a food pantry. This is the community that wants to be here for the community that we’re in, so we’re grateful to be able to do that here in Forest Park and our Lebanon campuses,” Moorman added.

Spent the morning at Citygate Church in Forest Park. Fantastic what they’re doing as they distribute 550 bikes and 600 toys to area kids today from this location and their spot in Lebanon. @fox19 pic.twitter.com/nYfmDknl7x — Drew Amman (@DrewAmman) December 18, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.