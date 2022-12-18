Cold, quiet start to the week, tracking impactful holiday forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be mostly clear with lows in the teens. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s.

The first half of the week is quiet, with a few peaks of sunshine through a variably cloudy stretch from Monday through Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid-30s to the low-40s, with lows in the 20s. These will be the best days to travel and get last-minute gifts or those ingredients for the holiday dinner because disruptive weather conditions are in the forecast for the days leading up to Christmas.

From Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m., the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team have issued First Alert Weather Days due to what will likely be impactful weather conditions in the tri-state.

As of Sunday evening, this is what we know:

Moisture is moving in Wednesday night into Thursday, likely a rain/snow mix changing over to rain going into the day on Thursday. This will stay as rain through the daytime hours Thursday. Thursday night will have temperatures plummet, as rain changes over to snow and stays as snow for Friday. It is still too far to discuss snowfall amounts, but chances for accumulating snow are increasing for Thursday night and Friday morning.

This system will bring strong winds that will bring challenging travel conditions, with at least wind advisory-criteria wind gusts in the forecast (over 40 mph gusts). With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times Thursday late night through Christmas Eve morning.

The most apparent impact from this system is the arctic air. The very cold conditions will deliver near-zero low temperatures Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning - but with the aforementioned winds factored in, it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

This arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the tri-state, so now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems. The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas. For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team as we get closer.

