New manufacturing facility promises economic growth for Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vacant site will be developed into a new manufacturing facility that will revitalize Bond Hill and create jobs.

Cincinnati City Council approved plans Wednesday to create Project Hope, a 50,000 sq. ft. light manufacturing and office facility where 100 full-time jobs will be created.

The site at 2250 East Seymour Avenue, once home to the 11,000-seat indoor arena, Cincinnati Gardens, has been vacant since the building was demolished in 2018. The land was purchased earlier this year from the Port by Emerge Manufacturing CEO, Cynthia Booth.

“Thanks to the vision of Cynthia Booth, a vacant site in Bond Hill is on its way to being transformed into a successful business – one that provides good-paying jobs, supports our healthcare network at a time when PPE production is critical and brings local residents to the table,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

Project Hope is expected to cost an estimated $10.2 million to build, according to city officials.

“We are proud to support Emerge Manufacturing’s commitment to build and grow within the City of Cincinnati,” said Markiea Carter, Director of Community and Economic Development. “Construction of this new 50,000 sq. ft facility puts this land back into productive use in addition to fostering economic opportunities within Bond Hill and its neighboring communities. We are also thankful to our partners, The Port and JobsOhio who assisted with the initial redevelopment of this land into a development-ready site to attract new businesses to our city.”

The project will also employ 36 full-time temporary construction jobs in Bond Hill.

