Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

New manufacturing facility promises economic growth for Bond Hill

Project Hope will be located at the former Cincinnati Gardens site.
Project Hope will be located at the former Cincinnati Gardens site.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vacant site will be developed into a new manufacturing facility that will revitalize Bond Hill and create jobs.

Cincinnati City Council approved plans Wednesday to create Project Hope, a 50,000 sq. ft. light manufacturing and office facility where 100 full-time jobs will be created.

The site at 2250 East Seymour Avenue, once home to the 11,000-seat indoor arena, Cincinnati Gardens, has been vacant since the building was demolished in 2018. The land was purchased earlier this year from the Port by Emerge Manufacturing CEO, Cynthia Booth.

“Thanks to the vision of Cynthia Booth, a vacant site in Bond Hill is on its way to being transformed into a successful business – one that provides good-paying jobs, supports our healthcare network at a time when PPE production is critical and brings local residents to the table,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said.

Project Hope is expected to cost an estimated $10.2 million to build, according to city officials.

“We are proud to support Emerge Manufacturing’s commitment to build and grow within the City of Cincinnati,” said Markiea Carter, Director of Community and Economic Development. “Construction of this new 50,000 sq. ft facility puts this land back into productive use in addition to fostering economic opportunities within Bond Hill and its neighboring communities. We are also thankful to our partners, The Port and JobsOhio who assisted with the initial redevelopment of this land into a development-ready site to attract new businesses to our city.”

The project will also employ 36 full-time temporary construction jobs in Bond Hill.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Kadidra Roberts
Mother of Cincinnati woman found dead says psychic led her to the remains
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
The suspect arrested on a murder charge after police found a woman dead Thursday is undergoing...
Police: Man murdered girlfriend, lived with her body in NKY apartment
Cincinnati's Eden Park after a snowfall in December 2020.
Will Cincinnati have a white Christmas? Here’s what we know

Latest News

Cincinnati police recovered multiple items in an on-going drug-trafficking investigation.
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms
The fake account was asking customers to send money to them in advance.
Animal House Cincinnati condemns copycat account asking for money
The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 24-7 during the Wasabi Fenway Bowl....
Cincinnati depleted, defeated in Wasabi Fenway Bowl by Louisville
Indiana State Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Dearborn County early Saturday...
Person dies in Dearborn County crash, troopers say