Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the vehicles rolled multiple times before landing in a nearby ditch, the sheriff said.

Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road Saturday evening. (WXIX)

Both drivers sustained serious enough injuries that emergency services had to call AirCare to transport one of the drivers to UC Medical Center, the sheriff says.

Due to the weather at the time of the crash, AirCare was not able to fly.

The sheriff says Harrison Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

It is unknown if excessive speed or impairment were involved.

