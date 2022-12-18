Contests
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized

Both drivers sustained serious enough injuries that emergency services had to call AirCare
By Mary LeBus and Candice Hare
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey.

The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Road around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the vehicles rolled multiple times before landing in a nearby ditch, the sheriff said.

Both drivers sustained serious enough injuries that emergency services had to call AirCare to transport one of the drivers to UC Medical Center, the sheriff says.

Due to the weather at the time of the crash, AirCare was not able to fly.

The sheriff says Harrison Road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

It is unknown if excessive speed or impairment were involved.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road...
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road Saturday evening.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

