1 dead, 4 hurt in Brown County crash

A 35-year-old Aberdeen woman is dead and four others including two juveniles are hurt in a...
A 35-year-old Aberdeen woman is dead and four others including two juveniles are hurt in a Brown County crash late Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 35-year-old Aberdeen woman was killed and four others including two juveniles were hurt in a Brown County crash late Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Brown County Coroner pronounced Kayla Prather dead at the scene on U.S. Route 68 near Greenbush East Road in Green Township, said patrol officials with OSP’s Georgetown post.

It happened about 7:15 p.m. when the driver of a 2019 Ford Edge sport utility vehicle traveling westbound on Greenbush East Road failed to yield to a stop sign as she attempted to drive across U.S. Route 68, according to an OSP news release.

The SUV was struck by a southbound vehicle, a 2021 Honda CRV. The woman who died was a passenger in the Honda.

A medical helicopter from UC Aircare responded and flew a female juvenile passenger from the Honda to UC Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the state patrol.

The driver of the Honda, Benjamin Prather, 37, of Aberdeen also was taken, by ambulance, to UC hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Alana J. Faulconer, 35 of Hillsboro was transported by Mt. Orab EMS to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

Her juvenile passenger was transported by Williamsburg EMS to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries.

Both drivers used seatbelts, according to OSP.

