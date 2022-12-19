Contests
19 For a Cure: Specialized care

19 For a Cure: The importance of cancer screening for women
By Dan Wells
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tri-Health Women’s Services is dedicated to caring for all women at every stage of their lives.

In this 19 For a Cure, Dan Wells talks with Peggy Kramer and Tri-Health physicians and specialists about their efforts to lead the market with comprehensive and specialized gynecological services.

