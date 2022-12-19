$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday.

Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show.

His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County District Court.

Powell was released from the hospital and booked into the jail shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

He also faces a domestic violence charge in the homicide of Amberly Harris, 32.

She was found in the bedroom of their Independence residence on Thursday after her employer requested a well-being check when she missed work for a few days, police say.

Tommy Joe Powell, 55, was arrested Thursday after police found his girlfriend, Amberly Harris, dead in their Beechgrove Drive residence. Independence police responded to the home after Harris' employer asked for officers to check on her well-being. (FOX19 NOW)

Preliminary findings indicate Harris died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.

Powell told officers he shot Harris with a shotgun during an argument days earlier but did not call an ambulance or the police, a police report shows.

He underwent treatment at an area hospital for dehydration, according to Sanders.

Powell was released from the hospital on Saturday and booked into the jail shortly after 7 p.m.

The case remains under investigation.

