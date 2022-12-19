$1M bond for NKY man charged with murdering girlfriend
Tommy Powell is due in court Monday morning
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man charged with murdering his girlfriend will appear before a judge Monday.
Tommy Powell, 55, is held on a $1 million cash bond at the Kenton County Detention Center, jail records show.
His arraignment is set for 8:30 a.m. at Kenton County District Court.
Powell was released from the hospital and booked into the jail shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.
He also faces a domestic violence charge in the homicide of Amberly Harris, 32.
She was found in the bedroom of their Independence residence on Thursday after her employer requested a well-being check when she missed work for a few days, police say.
Preliminary findings indicate Harris died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders.
Powell told officers he shot Harris with a shotgun during an argument days earlier but did not call an ambulance or the police, a police report shows.
He underwent treatment at an area hospital for dehydration, according to Sanders.
Powell was released from the hospital on Saturday and booked into the jail shortly after 7 p.m.
The case remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.