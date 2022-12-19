21-year-old killed in Cleves weekend crash

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Cleves resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

Alexander DeCaluwe, 21, of Harrison, died after being involved in the wreck on Harrison Pike around 7 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

DeCaluwe was one of two who were taken from the crash scene to the hospital. The status of the other person has not been updated since Saturday.

While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the vehicles rolled multiple times before landing in a nearby ditch, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road Saturday evening. (WXIX)

A medical helicopter was called to transport the victims to the hospital, but the weather conditions prevented the air unit from coming, the sheriff said.

