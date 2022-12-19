Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

21-year-old killed in Cleves weekend crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Cleves resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man.

Alexander DeCaluwe, 21, of Harrison, died after being involved in the wreck on Harrison Pike around 7 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

DeCaluwe was one of two who were taken from the crash scene to the hospital. The status of the other person has not been updated since Saturday.

While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the vehicles rolled multiple times before landing in a nearby ditch, Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said.

Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road...
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road Saturday evening.(WXIX)

A medical helicopter was called to transport the victims to the hospital, but the weather conditions prevented the air unit from coming, the sheriff said.

Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road...
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road Saturday evening.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road...
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend
Cincinnati police recovered multiple items in an on-going drug-trafficking investigation.
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms

Latest News

State troopers have identified "Jane Doe" stemming from a 1988 cold case in Owen County.
Kentucky troopers identify Columbus woman killed in Owen County 34 years ago
Messy weather could make traveling tough this week
Rain, snow, wind and cold weather all headed our way
Melissa Frampton
Woman more than 4 times legal limit crashes minivan with 5 girls inside: court docs
Cincinnati State is investigating a cybersecurity threat that occurred in early November.
Cincinnati state investigates cybersecurity threat