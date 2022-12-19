Contests
65-year-old man dies after severe burns in West Chester fire

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A 65-year-old man severely burned in a West Chester house fire over the weekend has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Dennis Bradbury succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Firefighters found him trapped near the front door of the home on Cincinnati Dayton Road and Locust Street after they responded at about 11 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to West Chester Hospital and then transported to UC hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

