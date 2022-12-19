2 flown from Clermont County head-on crash involving baby

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Four people including a baby were injured in a head-on crash Monday afternoon.

The two-car crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Old State Route 32 in Batavia.

An Amelia man, 28-year-old Alexander Mckenzie, was driving a red 2005 Mazda 3 and went across the center line.

Mckenzie hit a silver 2004 Nissan Sentra driven by a 29-year-old Batavia woman. Mckenzie then hit a mailbox and a utility pole before coming to a rest.

Two medical helicopters and three medics took a total of four victims from the crash scene, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Mckenzie suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Clermont Hospital.

The passenger in Mckenzie’s car, a 31-year-old Batavia man, was flown by UC Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. OSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Nissan was also flown by UC Air Care to UCMC with serious injuries. OSP says she was not wearing a seatbelt.

An ambulance transported an infant passenger in the Nissan to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office responded with OSP to the scene.

