Bengals lead AFC North after scoring 34 unanswered points against Tampa Bay

This story is being updated.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals came back from a slow start and a number of key injuries Sunday in Tampa Bay to beat Tom Brady’s Buccaneers 34-23.

The second-half effort from the defense tells the story of the game. Down two starters on the defensive line and two starters in the secondary, the defense nevertheless found ways to crowd the Bucs’ receivers and get significant pressure on Brady, forcing five consecutive turnovers.

Cincinnati takes its winning streak to six games. The team proved yet again it can win in a number of different ways against a variety of teams.

The Bengals are now alone atop the AFC North after the Baltimore Ravens lost an ugly game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.

Jim Nantz on the broadcast after #Bengals take 34-17 lead:



"They are a force - the defending AFC champions." — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 19, 2022

Quite a magical number for No. 9.



Joe Burrow has won nine straight games in December and January (including playoffs). #Bengals were down 17-0. They beat the Bucs 34-23. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 19, 2022

Think Zac Taylor is having fun?



Six total wins his first two seasons.



His #Bengals have won at least ten games in back-to-back seasons. pic.twitter.com/DMCzxYkUuc — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 19, 2022

The Bengals carried a 14-point deficit into halftime and at one point in the second quarter trailed by 17 with just 29 yard of offense on 13 plays. McPherson put the Bengals on the board with a field goal to end the half.

The long list of injuries Cincinnati took into Tampa Bay lengthened during the game.

Quarterback Joe Burrow seemed to suffer an injury to his pinky finger in the first half that did appear to bother him through the first few series and likely contributed to the slow start (regardless what the commentators had to say about it.)

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt went down with a shoulder injury, further thinning an already threadbare Bengals secondary. The rookie’s stellar recent play had been a narrative-driver over the Bengals’ winning streak, proving yet another instance of a backup stepping up into a starting role after a significant injury (to Chidobe Awuzie).

Here, the Bengals had to dive into the practice squad to fill the role, as Allan George entered the game opposite Eli Apple. Rookie defensive back Dax Hill also started after Mike Hilton was declared out prior to the game.

Defensive end Sam Hubbard was also declared out in the second quarter with a calf injury, leaving the Bengals without either of their standout pass rushers as Trey Hendrickson continues to nurse a wrist fracture.

Brady took advantage of clean pockets during the first half, and receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans feasted on soft coverage. Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson finished the game with 15 total tackles and a sack, but he appeared at a disadvantage in drop coverage through halftime.

Not going to lie they had us in the first half 😂 pic.twitter.com/IAc9tZvS8w — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 19, 2022

But the Bengals’ fortunes changed in the second half. Burrow connected on a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, and kicker Evan McPherson tacked on a field goal to go ahead 20-17.

Burrow then threw a touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase at the beginning of the fourth quarter to extend the lead, and the Bengals never looked back.

Burrow finished 27/39 for 200 yards and four touchdowns. His lone interception, on yet another tipped pass, ended the Bengals’ first drive of the game.

Tampa Bay let Cincinnati back in the game with an astonishing five turnovers to start the second half. The last time a Tom Brady-led offense turned the ball over just four times in a half was 371 starts prior, on Oct. 28, 2001, according to Bill Barnwell.

The Bucs have turned it over on FIVE straight possessions.



Turnover on downs.

Interception.

Fumble.

Fumble.

Interception.



All caps now...everyone...THIS IS WILD. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 18, 2022

It began with a three-and-out on the first possession of the third-quarter. Buccaneers running back Giovanni Bernard fumbled an attempted conversion on a fake punt on the Bucs 26. A McPherson field goal followed to make it 17-6.

Tre Flowers intercepted Brady on the next Bucs offensive possession gave the Bengals the ball at the Tampa Bay 31. Burrow capped off a seven-play drive with a touchdown to Tee Higgins.

On the next set of downs, D.J. Reader forced a fumble as Logan Wilson took down Brady, and Joseph Ossai recovered the ball on the Tampa Bay 13.

Five plays later, on a third-and-goal from the three, Burrow completed a short pass to Tyler Boyd that Boyd took into the end zone. It was the Bengals first successful third-down conversion of the game, having failed on the first six.

Tee Higgins caught the two-point conversion attempt from Burrow to put the Bengals up 20-17.

Tyler Boyd only has nine fingers.



And just caught to the go-ahead TD pass. #Bengals get 2-point. Lead 20-17.



20 unanswered points. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 18, 2022

Three plays later, Brady fumbled again. D.J. Reader recovered the ball at the Tampa Bay 29. Burrow found Chase in the end zone with 12:45 left in the fourth quarter to put the Bengals up 27-17.

The Bucs fifth-consecutive turnover came on the next drive. Brady was hit as he threw a first-down pass, and the ball flew high into the air before fluttering into the diving arms of Germaine Pratt.

The Bengals offense iced the game with a 13-play, 82-yard drive. Burrow faked a handoff to Mixon, rolled out and found tight end Mitch Wilcox leaking out of the box. Wilcox took it 12 yards for the score.

Wilcox is filling in for starting tight end Hayden Hurst, who remains out with a calf injury. It was Wilcox’s first career touchdown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.