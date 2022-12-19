Cincinnati Border Protection seizes 28,600 pills, 700 jelly packets of Sildenafil, active Viagra ingredient

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized 28,600 pills and 700 jelly packets of Sildenafil, an active ingredient in Viagra, worth more than $866,000.

According to Cincinnati CBP, the officers seized three shipments of Sildenafil pills and jelly through the Port of Cincinnati on Dec. 4, 5, and 9.

Two shipments originated from India, and the third one was from Singapore. One shipment from India had 1,860 packets of 10 Sildenafil Citrate tablets containing 18,600 pills heading to a residence in Snellville, Georgia.

CBP adds that the other two shipments from Singapore and India were headed to an address in Macomb, Illinois. The shipment from Singapore had 700 flavored Sildenafil oral jelly packets, while the other shipment from India had 10,000 Sildenafil pills.

“Our highly-skilled officers continue to focus on our mission to protect our country and its citizens,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director of Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “CBP works closely with the FDA and other partner agencies to effect this mission and make sure controlled substances with unknown additives or inferior standards do not make their way into American households.”

E-commerce trade has skyrocketed during the pandemic, expanding foreign sellers’ market throughout the U.S. Some sellers may not have the information to comply with U.S. admissibility laws, according to Cincinnati CBP.

Prescription drugs sold in the U.S. must conform to the FDA’s standards.

