Cincinnati state investigates cybersecurity threat

Cincinnati State is investigating a cybersecurity threat that occurred in early November.(Glenn Carstens-Peters)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati State Technical and Community College is investigating a cybersecurity incident that occurred in early November.

Richard Curtis, a spokesperson with the school, said Monday that some of the students’ and employees’ information were accessed.

It is unclear how the threat occurred.

Curtis says they are working with cybersecurity professionals to assist in the investigation.

The college is working toward restoring the system and services. Curtis adds that students have been continuing their classes on all campuses and online.

“We are reviewing the data and working to provide notice in accordance with data privacy laws to impacted individuals as necessary,’ Curtis said.

“Cincinnati State takes this matter very seriously and has been providing updates to its students and employees about this incident. Cincinnati State is committed to maintaining the privacy of personal information and has taken many precautions to help safeguard personal information,” Curtis added.

