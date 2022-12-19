Dangerous temps, winter storms forecasted Christmas week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and snow are expected over the long Christmas holiday weekend.

The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team is issuing four First Alert Weather Days starting at 5 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Sunday on Christmas Day.

We are getting a bit of a preview right now with bitterly cold temperatures in the teens to start the work week Monday.

The cold front that will bring a white Christmas to the Tri-State will begin as rain late Wednesday night and early Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s Thursday, so roads will just be wet for travel during daylight.

Then, thermometers will plummet into the single digits by Friday morning.

This sharp drop into arctic air will change the rain to snow, with snow showers expected through Friday.

The cold front also will bring strong winds that could cause challenging travel conditions, with wind gusts nearly 40 miles per hour.

Visibility may be greatly reduced at times late Thursday night through Christmas Eve morning on Saturday by falling snow and accumulation.

It is still too far in advance to give snowfall amounts, but the chances for accumulating snow are increasing Thursday night and Friday morning.

The most significant impact of this system will be the arctic air.

Frigid conditions will deliver near-zero low temperatures Friday, Christmas Eve on Saturday and on Christmas Day morning on Sunday.

With the winds factored in, this will bring dangerous wind chills below zero to at least -10, if not lower.

Expect these cold conditions to stick around until after Christmas Day.

Now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems.

