Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

FIRST ALERT - COLD HOLIDAY WEEKEND AHEAD!

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first half of the week is quiet, with a few peaks of sunshine through a variably cloudy stretch from Monday through Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid-30s to the low-40s, with lows in the 20s. These will be the best days to travel and get last-minute gifts or those ingredients for the holiday dinner because disruptive weather conditions are in the forecast for the days leading up to Christmas.

From Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m., the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team have issued First Alert Weather Days due to what will likely be impactful weather conditions in the tri-state.

As of Sunday evening, this is what we know:

Moisture is moving in Wednesday night into Thursday, likely a rain/snow mix changing over to rain going into the day on Thursday. This will stay as rain through the daytime hours Thursday. Thursday night will have temperatures plummet, as rain changes over to snow and stays as snow for Friday. It is still too far to discuss snowfall amounts, but chances for accumulating snow are increasing for Thursday night and Friday morning.

This system will bring strong winds that will bring challenging travel conditions, with at least wind advisory-criteria wind gusts in the forecast (over 40 mph gusts). With snow either in the air or on the ground, visibility may be greatly reduced at times Thursday late night through Christmas Eve morning.

The most apparent impact from this system is the arctic air. The very cold conditions will deliver near-zero low temperatures Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning - but with the aforementioned winds factored in, it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

This arctic air mass will bring unseasonably cold conditions to the tri-state, so now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems. The cold air stays in place until the days following Christmas. For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road...
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
Cincinnati police recovered multiple items in an on-going drug-trafficking investigation.
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend

Latest News

Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend
First Alert Weather Days ahead for later in the week into the holiday weekend.
Quiet next couple of days before disruptive weather arrives ahead of Santa Claus!
First Alert Weather Days have been issued from Thursday 5PM through Christmas Day 5PM for...
Cold, quiet start to the week, tracking impactful holiday forecast
Another Cold Afternoon with a few Flurries Possible