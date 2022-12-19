FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Thursday, Friday, and the holiday weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A blast of arctic air, strong winds and winter weather are in the forecast later this week.

The FOX 19 First Alert Weather Team have issued four First Alert Weather Days for Thursday at 5 p.m. through Christmas Day at 5 p.m.

As of Sunday evening, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking the following:

Moisture moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday as rain. Temperatures will be above freezing on Thursday, so roadways will be wet for travel during the daytime hours.

Temperatures plummet Thursday night, with strong winds accompanying the cold air. This sharp drop in temperatures will change the rain to snow, with snow showers expected through Friday.

Temperatures are expected to be frigid late this week. (WXIX)

It is still too far in advance to give snowfall amounts, but the chances for accumulating snow are increasing for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Expect First Alert Weather Days from Thursday through Christmas Day. (WXIX)

This system will bring strong winds that could cause challenging travel conditions, with wind gusts near 40 miles per hour. Visibility may be greatly reduced at times Thursday late night through Christmas Eve morning due to snow in the air and on the ground.

The most significant impact of this system is the arctic air. Frigid conditions will deliver near-zero low temperatures Friday, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day morning, and with the winds factored in, it will bring dangerous wind chills below zero.

Much colder air expected Friday evening. (WXIX)

Now is a good time to double-check your furnace or other heating systems, and expect cold conditions to remain until after Christmas Day.

For now, stay tuned to the Fox 19 First Alert Weather team as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.