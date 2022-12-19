Contests
Hubbard expected to be sidelined for several weeks, per report

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) is introduced before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Defensive end Sam Hubbard will be sidelined for several weeks, but the Bengals do not think his season is done.

Hubbard injured his left calf during Sunday’s 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The injury is expected to keep the Bengals defensive end off the field for several weeks, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The hope is that Hubbard will be back for Cincinnati’s playoff run, Pelissero tweeted.

With a 10-4 record, the Bengals have three regular-season games remaining.

Game recap: Bengals lead AFC North after scoring 34 unanswered points against Tampa Bay

Cincinnati is currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race. Only the No. 1 seed gets a first-round bye.

NFL Wild Card Weekend begins Jan. 14.

