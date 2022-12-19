Hubbard expected to be sidelined for several weeks, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Defensive end Sam Hubbard will be sidelined for several weeks, but the Bengals do not think his season is done.

Hubbard injured his left calf during Sunday’s 34-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The injury is expected to keep the Bengals defensive end off the field for several weeks, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The hope is that Hubbard will be back for Cincinnati’s playoff run, Pelissero tweeted.

With a 10-4 record, the Bengals have three regular-season games remaining.

Cincinnati is currently the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff race. Only the No. 1 seed gets a first-round bye.

NFL Wild Card Weekend begins Jan. 14.

