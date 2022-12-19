Man dead in I-74 rollover crash: ISP

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A 29-year-old is dead after a crash on early morning Saturday near West Harrison, according to Indiana State Police.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Justin Horton, of Sunman, was driving a 2002 Saturn passenger car eastbound on Interstate 74 west of West Harrison when he lost control, OSP says.

He went into the median and then the interstate’s westbound lanes, where his car rolled multiple times.

Horton, the car’s only occupant, was ejected.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

OSP says it’s unknown why Horton lost control.

Toxicology results are pending.

