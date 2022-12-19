Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers...
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning delivers a pitch during game with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday night, Sept. 16, 1988. Browning threw a perfect game as the Reds won 1-0. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning has died, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Browning, who pitched for the Reds from 1984 to 1994, was 62.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to Browning’s home for a report of a man who was found not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 62-year-old unresponsive on a couch, the sheriff’s office explained.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, however, those efforts were not successful, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Browning was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:13 PM.

No foul play is suspected in connection with Browning’s death, the sheriff’s office added.

Browning broke into the big leagues at 24 years old, making three starts for the Reds in 1984.

On Sept. 16, 1988, Browning pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of Reds fans at Riverfront Stadium. It is the lone perfect game in Reds history.

Browning was an All-Star in 1991 and a member of the Reds 1990 World Series team. He was the winning pitcher in the Reds’ game three World Series victory against the Oakland A’s.

Over the course of his MLB career, the lefty pitcher compiled a 123-90 record with a 3.94 ERA.

He finished his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1995.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pay bump is coming for people living on social security
Social Security checks set to increase
This is a 2013 photo of Adam Zimmer of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football team. This image...
Bengals’ Adam Zimmer died from chronic alcohol abuse
Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash occurred on Harrison Road...
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
Dangerously cold temperatures with subzero wind chills and accumulating snow are expected over...
First Alert Weather: Snow, dangerous cold coming for Christmas weekend
Cincinnati police recovered multiple items in an on-going drug-trafficking investigation.
Police arrest 1 man after confiscating 8 pounds of fentanyl, 7 firearms

Latest News

Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: Game-winning shot in 8th grade game
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: Game-winning shot in 8th grade game
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) is introduced before an NFL football game...
Hubbard expected to be sidelined for several weeks, per report
The Cincinnati Bengals offensive line looks to converts a fourth ad inches during an NFL...
WATCH: Taylor delivers postgame locker room speech, gives out game balls
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) recovers a fumble against the Tampa Bay...
Bengals lead AFC North after scoring 34 unanswered points against Tampa Bay