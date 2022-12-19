Reds pitching legend Tom Browning dead at 62

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning has died, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Browning, who pitched for the Reds from 1984 to 1994, was 62.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office says deputies were called to Browning’s home for a report of a man who was found not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies found the 62-year-old unresponsive on a couch, the sheriff’s office explained.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, however, those efforts were not successful, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.

Browning was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:13 PM.

No foul play is suspected in connection with Browning’s death, the sheriff’s office added.

Browning broke into the big leagues at 24 years old, making three starts for the Reds in 1984.

On Sept. 16, 1988, Browning pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of Reds fans at Riverfront Stadium. It is the lone perfect game in Reds history.

Browning was an All-Star in 1991 and a member of the Reds 1990 World Series team. He was the winning pitcher in the Reds’ game three World Series victory against the Oakland A’s.

Over the course of his MLB career, the lefty pitcher compiled a 123-90 record with a 3.94 ERA.

He finished his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1995.

