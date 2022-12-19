Social media, rock star friend help NKY man get new kidney

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man is getting a new kidney this week just days before Christmas thanks to a friendship with a rock star, and a distant friend who is now a lifesaver.

“It has become a friendship that has saved my life,” says Byron Wolfe.

Wolfe is hours away from getting a kidney transplant after suffering End Stage Renal Disease since earlier this year.

The way he found his donor is a truly remarkable part of his story.

Wolfe is friends with Foreigner’s Kelly Hansen.

The two met 14 years ago after Wolfe, who sells gourmet kitchenware and appliances, recommended a coffee maker to the rock star.

Hansen and Wolfe are both gourmet chefs and bonded over their love for food and cooking.

“From that time on Kelly would come to Cincinnati and I’d go meet him and one of his chefs that prepared all the meals for him came walking into the dressing room while I was sitting there and looks at me and goes ‘Byron Wolfe.’ And Kelly goes, ‘Whoa, you mean you know this guy?’ And I have become very close with him. We travel all over the country and visit them.”

When Hansen heard that his friend Wolfe needed a kidney, he made a post on social media asking for Foreigner’s fans to see if they can help.

Hundreds of people reached out to Christ Hospital to see if they were a match.

Wolfe has a rare blood type, so many people that called were not a match. Until an acquaintance saw the post.

“This one guy in Vincennes, Indiana, who just happens to be the husband of my wife’s elementary school friend, he read it. And his wife got a kidney about three years ago and he said I want to pay it forward. So, low and behold, he’s going to be my donor,” Wolfe says.

The two couples met recently and Wolfe says they’re like family now. Bonded together forever.

“Even though I didn’t know him it was kind of like I’d known the guy for years,” Wolfe continues, “And like I said he’s saving my life.”

Wolfe has been spending three days a week for more than four hours a day getting Dialysis at Christ Hospital in Crestview Hills.

He says he will miss the people he spends so much time with every week. But he won’t miss the needles and the exhaustion that comes with the procedure.

After recovering from surgery, he says he is looking forward to traveling and going on a nice vacation.

Oh, he also says he’ll be attending a lot of Foreigner concerts.

Doctors are hopeful that Wolfe will get released from the hospital on Christmas Eve. But he says even if it’s next week, he is still so excited to be that much closer to living a normal life again.

Wolfe’s donor will have his surgery in Indianapolis and Wolfe will go to Christ Hospital on Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.